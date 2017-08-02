Broken Arrow City Council unanimously votes to block illegal gaming

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -- The city’s mayor and council voted unanimously to pass a resolution in opposition to illegal gaming in town.

“Thank you so much for the time you’ve put in to fighting what we don’t want in Broken Arrow,” said Broken Arrow resident Zayn Anderson.

There wasn’t a single objection as the council voted.

The issue started with a small piece of land south of the turnpike and west of Olive Street.

The Kialegee Tribe purchased the land and said it’ll put a restaurant and bar with “the possibility of a gaming facility.”

“Should there be any activity happening, we will take the appropriate action based on the action taken by the developer and his agents,” said Broken Arrow City Manager Michael Spurgeon.

The issue is Oklahoma gaming is illegal within city limits, but not on tribal land. Since the land belongs to the Muscogee Creek Nation, it could be legal with the proper permits and authority.

However, the Creek Nation said it has serious concerns and “will not allow an unlicensed gaming facility to operate within its jurisdiction.”

“I think this is a model resolution,” said Robert Martinek, founder of Broken Arrow Citizens Against Neighborhood Gaming. “It’s a degradation to the city community.”

He said he’s proud of the council.

“I think all of the community would be outraged if there was illegal gaming at that site.”

Outraged as they were, one may give suggestions should the gaming take place.

“We could put a toll up, as you pull in to that casino and charge an insane amount of money if you want to go to that casino,” said Anderson.

Among other things, the resolution authorizes an outside attorney representing the city to reach out to the National Indian Gaming Commission and other organizations to make them aware of the city’s objections, and empowers the city manager to take legal action should it happen.

“We will not just stand by and let anything illegal happen on that property, we will immediately go to the entity that has the jurisdiction which is the creek nation,” said City Manager Michael Spurgeon.

Now that it’s passed, the city will get a copy to the Creek Nation, which they have had extensive conversations with on the matter, as they continue to monitor the property.

The Kialegee Tribe told 2 Works for You it won’t make any further comments to the media on the situation, other than the city of Broken Arrow hasn’t reached out to them, something the city denies.

Read the Creek Nation’s full statement from Principal Chief James Floyd here:

"The Muscogee (Creek) Nation appreciates the support of the City of Broken Arrow as evidenced by the consideration of its Resolution at tonight’s City Council meeting. The Nation and the City share serious concerns about public safety raised by the developers’ refusal to comply with applicable laws and refusal to communicate with either the Nation or the City regarding issues of public safety. The Nation will continue to communicate with the City as it continues to work closely with federal agencies, including federal law enforcement, to address this situation. The Nation will not allow an unlicensed gaming facility to operate within its jurisdiction."

