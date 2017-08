WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. – Wagoner County Emergency Management and the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is on scene after a bridge collapsed Sunday near Porter.

The Sheriff’s Office received a call around 1 p.m. about the bridge on East 241st Street South west of 365th East Avenue collapsing.

Fire crews, deputies and emergency management all responded to the scene. A woman was crossing the bridge at the time of the collapse.

No one was injured.

