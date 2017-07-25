TULSA -- Brides and bridesmaids that purchased their dresses from Alfred Angelo may want to look for a different dress.

Charles Kania, a Tulsa bankruptcy, said if brides will probably never have their orders filled. If they do get their dresses, it will not be any time soon.

The national chain shut the doors to all of its locations after filing chapter 7 bankruptcy.

"It's when a firm or individual declares to the government that they have no assets in order to continue the business," Kania said. "If they do have any assets, their assets are overcome by the amount of liabilities they have."

Several brides that heard the news and raced to the store before it closed were told their dresses would be mailed to them.

Kania is not hopeful.

"I hope there is a plan b for anyone who bought a wedding dress," Kania said. "I think realistically 60, 90, 120 days before the court unravels any of the administrative concerns they have surrounding the bankruptcy."

Kania said people with pending orders need to contact the bankruptcy trustee. He said if there is money left over after assets are distributed, people with pending orders will receive a part of that money. Kania said there will be a list of priorities when money is distributed.

"Unfortunately, people that just purchased dresses will probably be last on the list," Kania said.

Kania suggests people who purchased dresses on their credit card call the card company and ask if there is any sort of protection.

