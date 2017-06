Tuesday, Bob Hurley Ford will give away a new car for the Focus on Excellence giveaway.

Eleventh and 12th graders with all As and Bs during a grading period registered for their chance to win a new car for Bob Hurley Ford. Students with perfect attendance were also able to earn another entry.

The event will be held at 2 p.m. at Bob Hurley Ford. For more information click here.

Watch the live event by clicking play below:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: