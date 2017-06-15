Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Oklahoma agreement reached with Muskogee Hospital

MUSKOGEE - Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Oklahoma announced Thursday it signed a new contract with Saint Francis Hospital in Muskogee.

Read the statement here.

"In-network" coverage dropped on June 1 between the insurance provider and the hospital network.

Saint Francis recently took control of the operations and management of the Muskogee hospital this year from Eastar Health System.

BCBS of Oklahoma said, "Services received by BCBSOK members from June 1-14 at both Saint Francis Hospital facilities will be reprocessed to received in-network benefits and payments will be adjusted according to the member's benefit plan.

2 Works For You learned earlier this month more than 800 Muskogee city employees and plan members were on the BCBS of Oklahoma plan affected by the contract termination.

Saint Francis Health System released a joint statement with BCBS:

"We are please to welcome back Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as an in-network insurer for Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee. Having access to a local hospital that is part of the region's most competitive health system is a great thing for women, children and men who call the Muskogee region home," said Tony Young, with Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee.

Saint Francis said in another statement issued to 2 Works For You it is working with patients currently in treatment who have plans with Global Health.

Several state employees, including teachers have plans with Global Health.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: