Police identify victim, suspect after man shot, killed in Bixby

BIXBY, Okla. -- Police in Bixby have arrested a suspect after he allegedly shot and killed a man Monday.

Police say they were called to the 12000 block of South 85t East Avenue Monday after receiving a report of a disturbance.

After arriving, officers discovered a man near the road with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, identified as 37-year-old Kevin Phelps was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, Earnest Liggins, 38 was taken into custody and is expected to be charged with murder.

Police say they are trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the homicide.

