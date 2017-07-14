Bixby US Air Force Recruiting Center bomber to undergo mental health evaluation

BIXBY, Okla. -- The suspect in an explosion at the US Air Force Recruiting Center is claiming a mental illness as he stands before a judge.

Ben Roden, 28, will remain in federal custody as he awaits a mental evaluation.

RELATED: Man facing federal charges after explosion at US Air Force Recruiting Center in Bixby

Roden’s attorney says he’s suffered from a mental disease for several months. The judge will set a new review date after the evaluation.

The pipe bomb exploded on the night of July 10 in front of the recruiting center.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: