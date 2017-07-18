Air Force to honor Bixby community after explosion at US Air Force Recruiting Center

BIXBY, Okla. -- The Air Force Recruiting commander will visit Bixby Tuesday after an explosion at the US Air Force Recruiting Center earlier in July.

While in Bixby, the commander will present awards to the center’s recruiters. The Air Force Recruiting service says it appreciates the support it received following the explosion.

On July 10, a bomb went off outside the recruiting center which is one of more than a thousand recruiting offices across the US.

The explosion caused damage to the exterior of the building. No one was inside the office at the time.

Hours after the explosion, the FBI had a suspect, Benjamin Roden, 28, in custody. Roden is currently awaiting a mental evaluation before the case proceeds.

All Air Force members have returned to work at the center.

