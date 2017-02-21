Bixby couple loses everything in house fire

BIXBY -- A Bixby family is digging through the rubble after a fire Friday afternoon destroyed their long-time home.

"You can see it, you can see the board," said Michelle Fox, Bixby resident.

Decades of beautiful music used to come from the heart of the piano.

"That's all the strings," Fox said.

The instrument has now turned to ash.

"It was something that I touched quite often," Fox said.

But Michelle Fox's song is still playing.

"I've never dreamed in my life that I would lose everything besides what I was wearing," she said.

Friday afternoon, Michelle and her husband Daryle lost everything when their home caught fire.

"I wasn't sure it was as bad as it was," Dayle Fox said. "It was bad."

"Then there was no house," the long-time homeowner said. "To have to watch all of it burn was brutal."

On top of one of the many piles sits the piano Fox has had since she was nine years old.

"My father bought it for me to learn," she said.

She plays every Sunday at church.

"I do it as worship and as my gift of my talent and it's very fulfilling," Fox said.

Fox is left without a chance to practice at home. As the clouds pass by, she's leaving it in the hands of God.

"He has a plan for this. I don't know what it is but he has a plan," she said.

Fox wishes her fingers could touch the keys again.

"I wish i could play it just one more time."

To help the Fox family, click here.

