Baby bald eagle now among animals at Wild Heart Ranch displaced by flooding, severe storms

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. -- Animals and many of their babies are becoming displaced from recent flooding, and one of the storm victims now housed at a wildlife rescue is an American symbol.
A game warden brought a bald eaglet Monday to Wild Heart Ranch after it was found orphaned in Ottawa County. Annette King, the group's director, said severe storms likely caused something catastrophic to happen.
"Two eaglets were found. One was dead, and this one was saved," King said.
"Eagle parents are extremely protective. For somebody to walk up on two baby eaglets on the ground starving, (that's) pretty rare," she added. "There were no parents in sight, no nest to be found. It's probably storm-related, but there's no clue about what actually went on. This one will be saved. She's going to do fine."
King said she and her volunteers will work to teach the eaglet to fly, hunt and live on its own so that it can one day be released back into the wild.
"It's an awesome honor to get to help with our national bird," King said. "That honor is never lost on me."
In addition to the eaglet, Wild Heart Ranch took in skunks, opossums and owls affected by storms.