1 dead, 1 being questioned by police in possible shooting in Catoosa Tuesday afternoon

2:59 PM, May 30, 2017
CATOOSA -- Authorities are responding to a possible shooting in Catoosa on Tuesday.

Both the Rogers County Sheriff's Office and Catoosa Police are on scene near East Marshall and 165 East Avenue.

One person is dead at the scene and one person is being questioned by police.

