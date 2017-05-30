1 dead, 1 being questioned by police in possible shooting in Catoosa Tuesday afternoon

CATOOSA -- Authorities are responding to a possible shooting in Catoosa on Tuesday.

Both the Rogers County Sheriff's Office and Catoosa Police are on scene near East Marshall and 165 East Avenue.

Out in Catoosa on reports of a shooting at East Marshall and 165 East Avenue, Catoosa PD & Roger Co Sheriff present @KJRH2HD pic.twitter.com/5NwtBADya8 — Ashley Holt (@AshleyHoltKJRH) May 30, 2017

One person is dead at the scene and one person is being questioned by police.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: