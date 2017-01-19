Authorities in Mayes County arrest woman on 17 counts of abuse by caretaker

MAYES COUNTY - Authorities arrested a woman who is now charged with 17 counts of abuse by a caretaker at a rural residential care center here.

Robyn Kay McKinney, 56, has also been charged with assault and battery. The charges involve neglect of a person being in charge of another where bodily injury occurs.

In the probable cause affidavit filed in Mayes County Court on Wednesday, the arresting officer said deputies responded to a fight in progress at the residential care where they were met by McKinney. She admitted she had been in an altercation with a resident, who she claimed had a terrible attitude.

McKinney said the resident was "cursing at everyone and calling everyone names." She said the resident approached and yelled at her, and at that point McKinney said she wrestled the woman to the ground.

Witnesses at the home said McKinney was trying to sit on the resident and hold her down. Those witnesses said the resident bit McKinney on the hand and McKinney then bit the woman on the nose hard enough to break the skin.

Investigators observed the cuts and bite marks on the resident's nose. Witnesses told officers that McKinney had grabbed the resident first.

After speaking with investigators, McKinney was then arrested and taken into custody. She was then transported to the Mayes County Jail, where she bonded out.

Rone Williams lives next to the assisted living facility. He says there's been a lot of activity at the home over the past few weeks.

"About every other night, three or four times a week, there's always cops and ambulances over there," he said. "They just go back and forth, sirens back and forth."

