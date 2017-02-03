At least one fatality in trailer fire southwest of Oologah on Thursday afternoon

OOLOGAH, Okla. - The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the State Fire Marshal's Office are investigating a fire that burned a trailer to the ground southwest of here and left at least one person dead.

Authoriites responded to a fire call at 14700 S. 4078 Rd. at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday and said the trailer sitting on land there was fully involved when they arrived.

An OTEMS Paramedics spokesperson said at least one person was killed in the fire, but the gender was not readily apparent and the identity of the killed person could not be confirmed.

