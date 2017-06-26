Andre Roberson named to NBA All-Defensive Second Team
12:39 PM, Jun 26, 2017
OKLAHOMA CITY -- The NBA announced Monday that Oklahoma City guard Andre Roberson was named to the 2016-17 All-Defensive Second Team.
Roberson ranked first among NBA shooting guards with a Defensive RPM metric of 2.64. The metric measures a player's impact on team defense per 100 defensive possessions. His averages of 1.00 block and 5.1 rebounds per game ranked third and 12th respectively among perimeter players.
The All-Defensive First Team included Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors, Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz, Kawhi Leonard of the San Antonio Spurs, Chris Paul of the Los Angeles Clippers and Patrick Beverly of the Houston Rockets.
In addition to Roberson, the Second Team featured Tony Allen of the Memphis Grizzlies, Danny Green of the San Antonio Spurs, Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans and Giannis Antetokounmpo of th Milwaukee Bucks.