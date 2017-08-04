Amber Alert issued for missing Tulsa 4-year-old

Tulsa, Okla--

Tulsa police are issuing an amber alert for a missing 4-year-old boy.

Officers say Dasia Ewell, the boy's biological mother, picked up David Ewell at his daycare facility at 3018 East Pine at around 6 PM Thursday.

Investigators say the state terminated Ewell's parental rights for sex abuse of a minor allegations.

Police describe David as a black male, wearing a green and gray Ninja Turtles shirt, with matching gray and green shorts. He was also wearing Spider Man shoes.

Officers say Dasia Ewell was last seen wearing a hot pink colored top and black sweat pants. They believe she spends a lot of time in the area around 61st and Peoria.

If you have any information on David or Dasia's whereabouts, call Tulsa Police at 918-596-2627, or call 911.

