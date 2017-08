Norman, Okla--

The Cleveland County Sheriff's office is issuing an amber alert for a missing baby girl.

Deputies say Friday evening, a Judge removed the parental rights due to evidence of child endangerment.

They say when they went to take custody of Bracie Shivers, the victim and her parents were no where to be found.

Bracie is described as a one and a half year old white girl.

Her mother, Tara Springfield is described as a white woman, 37-years-old, 5'6" tall, weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eys.

The father, Bryant Shivers, Jr. is described as a white man, 37-years-old, 5'10" tall, weighing 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The couple are believed to be driving a white 2011 Chevrolet C15 pickup, with Oklahoma tag BQQ-657.

Investigators say both parents are known to be heavy substance abusers.

They believe Bracie to be in immediate danger for her life.

If you spot the baby, her parents, or the truck, call 911 immediately.

