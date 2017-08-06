26 people hospitalized after tornado rips through midtown Tulsa

TULSA -- A tornado sent more than two dozen people to the hospital overnight Sunday.

St. Francis says at least 26 people were hospitalized after storms swept through Green Country, causing massive damage and power outages.

PHOTOS: Storm rips through midtown Tulsa Sunday morning

The hospital says all of the injuries were non-life threatening.

Storm update: St. Francis hospital #Tulsa reports 26 patients were seen for non-life threatening injuries; more doctors called in @KJRH2HD — Gitzel Puente (@gitzelpuenteTV) August 6, 2017

