26 people hospitalized after tornado rips through midtown Tulsa

11:26 AM, Aug 6, 2017
A possible tornado caused heavy damage throughout midtown overnight when the storm hit at about 1:30 a.m.

TULSA -- A tornado sent more than two dozen people to the hospital overnight Sunday.

St. Francis says at least 26 people were hospitalized after storms swept through Green Country, causing massive damage and power outages.

The hospital says all of the injuries were non-life threatening.     

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

