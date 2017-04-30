25 Kinta residents rescued from high waters after storms

Corley Peel
5:11 PM, Apr 30, 2017
2 hours ago

Kinta schools in Haskell County are closed Monday and Tuesday after significant flooding and evacuations.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KINTA -- Residents in the town of Kinta are dealing with the wrath of Saturday's flooding as they work to clean up damage.

According to the Haskell County Sheriff's Office, 25 residents had to be rescued, and roughly 40 structures were damaged.

Several agencies worked together to help the people who were stranded in six to eight inches of water. Officials said the floods washed away multiple fences on Lona Valley Road, along with several other roads and bridges.

Area agencies are still out in the town working in the southern part of the county.

The Red Cross is assisting flood victims at the First Baptist Church in Kinta.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top