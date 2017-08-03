2 dogs dead after Haskell, Oklahoma home catches fire twice in 24 hours

HASKELL, Okla. -- Two dogs have died after a home in Haskell caught fire twice within 24 hours.

Firefighters were called to the 400 block of East Holly Street Wednesday night after an air conditioner caught fire.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire, leaving no hotspots. Early Thursday morning fire crews were called back to the same home for a second fire.

The fire destroyed the home, leaving two dogs dead. The cause of the second fire is pending investigation.

