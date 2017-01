BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -- Police have arrested two suspects in the death of a Broken Arrow woman in November of 2016.

Monday, police arrested Richard Spaulding, 43, and Sonia Weidenfelder, 34, in connection to the death of Debra Morgan. Spaulding and Weidenfelder have also been charged with first degree murder.

Police say Spaulding and Morgan had a child together and Weidenfelder is believed to be the fiancée of Spaulding.

Morgan was found dead by a family member on November 7, say police. After arriving, police say they discovered unusual trauma to Morgan's body, sparking the investigation.

