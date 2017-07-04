1 found dead after attempted robbery at fireworks stand

TULSA -- Authorities are investigating Tuesday after an attempted robbery at a fireworks stand.

The attempted robbery was reported near 6500 West Charles Page Boulevard.

Officials said one person was found dead during the incident. The person's body was found near 6500 West Edison. Deputies are investigating to determine if the robbery and the death are related.

2 Works for You will provide more information when it becomes available.

