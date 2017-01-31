Last relative to know Will Rogers, Doris Lane (Coke) Meyer, dies at 97

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. -- The last relative to know Will Rogers personally has died at the age of 97.

According to a press release, Doris Lane (Coke) Meyer, Will Rogers' great niece, died Sunday.

Meyer was born on November 12, 1919 and spent a great deal of time with her paternal grandmother, Maud Ethel Rogers Lane, Will's sister.

Coke and her husband, James William Meyer operated a flower shop and greenhouse in Kansas. They then retired in 1968 to Scottsdale Arizona where they operated a hardware store before returning to Bartlesville in 1984.

According to an obituary, Coke is survived by two sons, Jerry Meyer and wife Suzie of Liberty, Kansas, Jim Meyer and wife Susan of Bartlesville and five grandchildren.

