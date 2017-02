INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Lottery officials say the sole winning ticket for an estimated $435 million Powerball jackpot was sold at an Indiana convenience store.



The Hoosier Lottery says the ticket was sold at a Super-Test Mini Mart convenience store in Lafayette, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis.



Nancy McKinney is Super-Test's vice president of operations. She says she hopes the winning ticket was bought by a local resident.

Hoosier Lottery spokesman Dennis Rosebrough says the winner has 180 days to claim the prize and can do so anonymously in Indiana through a limited liability corporation or other means.



The numbers drawn Wednesday were 10-13-28-52-61 and Powerball 2.



Powerball is played in 44 states, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.



The top prize falls to $40 million for Saturday's drawing.

