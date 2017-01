A committee is raising money to build a planned permanent monument to honor late Oklahoma music star Leon Russell at Tulsa's historic Memorial Park Cemetery.

Russell died at his home in Nashville on November 13, 2016.

The fundraising is co-chaired by Russell's friend and former promoter Steve Todoroff and his wife Kathy.

They hope to raise $42,000 to cover the cost of the estate plot and construction of the granite monument and associated improvements.

Organizers say the monument will be located on an undeveloped area near the graves of Tulsa personalities Bob Wills and Reverend Billy Joe Daugherty.



The monument will initially be a memorial to Leon Russell, but there are plans to inter his remains at the site at a future date.



The fundraising committee asks that donations be mailed to:



MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY

ATTENTION: CINDY GIBSON

5111 S. MEMORIAL DRIVE

TULSA, OK 74145





