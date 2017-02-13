Get news from KJRH 2 Works for You on your Amazon Echo

There's a new way to get the latest local news from KJRH 2 Works for You: Ask Alexa.

Alexa, the new intelligent-assistant platform on Amazon's Echo device will now allow listeners to hear the latest local headlines from our newsroom delivered in Alexa’s very own custom voice.

If you are an Amazon Echo owner, just opt in to KJRH in your Alexa app on your phone or tablet and ask Alexa to tell you the news.

Alexa, the Echo's personal assistant, will read five top local stories from KJRH 2 Works for You. The briefing lasts around 90 seconds, and covers the top headlines at the time.

Echo owners can access the NBC Tulsa Flash Briefing with the following steps:

• Launch the Alexa app on your phone

• Choose Flash Briefing in Settings in the menu

• Select KJRH Tulsa

• Say, ‘Alexa, what's the news?” or “ Alexa, what is my flash briefing?” or “Alexa, give me the news."

