Food 2 Veterans food drive June 1st; Two drop off locations--Broken Arrow and Jenks

TULSA - 2 Works for You and co-sponsors, Jenks Riverwalk, County Line Shopping Center, Sky Fitness, and White River Fish Market and Restaurant are hosting a one-day Food 2 Veterans food drive along with the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma in two locations on June 1st.

Who will donate more food? Broken Arrow or Jenks? We are hosting two food drives on the same day. Make your donations in Broken Arrow at the County Line Shopping Center at 71st and Lynn Lane, or in Jenks at the Riverwalk.

2 Works for You anchors, reporters and volunteers from The Food Bank, as well as other special guests will be at both locations accepting donations Wednesday, June 1st from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The mission is to collect food for needy veterans throughout the area. Proceeds will benefit local veterans’ charities such as BRRX4VETS and The Coffee Bunker in association with The Food Bank.

These are the types of food most in demand:

Canned meat

Packaged, non-perishable meals

Soups

Peanut Butter

Pasta/sauce

Rice

Beans

2 Works for You will be highlighting BRRX4VETS and The Coffee Bunker during news segments throughout the day.

BRRX4Vets is a rapid re-housing program funded by the Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF) grant. BRRX4Vets uses the housing first model to provide temporary intervention and short term assistance to low-income veteran families who are homeless or facing eviction.

The Coffee Bunker offers a wide range of programs, from Arts & Crafts to Fighting Addiction support groups. Each day up to 90 veterans and service members drop by Coffee Bunker to get together, use computers, access Wi-Fi, enjoy games and group activities, watch television or just hang out.

