Deputies Rush to the Scene of a Shooting

SAND SPRINGS: Tulsa County Deputies are on-scene of a shooting in Sand Springs.

Emergency crews are also responding after reports of a man being shot in the back while letting his dog out.

The man along with his wife, child and dog were coming back from a baby shower that was held in Arkansas.

When they arrived at home, the man felt his back bleeding and discovered an apparent gun shot wound.

The man not seeing or hearing anything, believe that someone in the area was target practicing and the man was hit on accident.

Its being investigated as an accidental shooting at this time.

We have crews on scene and will bring you the latest on-air, online and through our 2 Works for You App.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: