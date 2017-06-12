Congressmen thrilled with Trump nom for U.S. Atty for eastern Oklahoma

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Senators James Lankford and Jim Inhofe, of Oklahoma, applauded President Trump’s nomination of Brian J. Kuester for U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Oklahoma on Monday.

“Brian Kuester has dedicated his career to public service. He has served in his community as a police officer, district attorney and now future U.S. Attorney,” said Lankford. “I congratulate Brian on his nomination, and I look forward to his confirmation in the days ahead.”

“Brian Kuester, President Trump’s nominee for US Attorney for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, is a great candidate to serve in this role,” Inhofe said. “Since 2011, Mr. Kuester has served as the district attorney for Oklahoma’s 27th District and has a proven track record that is fair and ethical while upholding the highest standard of the law. Mr. Kuester is a good and honest Oklahoman and I look forward to confirming him in the Senate and working with him in his new role.”

District 27 represents Wagoner, Cherokee, Adair and Sequoyah.

Kuester currently serves as the District Attorney for District 27 in Oklahoma, a position he has held since 2011. He was elected in Nov. 2010, and again in 2014.

From 2008 to 2010, Kuester was a Staff Counsel for Allstate Insurance Company. Prior to that, he served as an Assistant District Attorney for the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office.

From 2000 to 2003, Kuester was an associate at Robinette & Osmond Law Firm. Prior to receiving his law degree, he served on two separate police forces in Missouri, in Fulton and in Springfield. Kuester received his B.S. from Central Missouri State University in 1990 and his J.D. from the University of Tulsa School of Law in 2000.

