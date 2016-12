The Coffee Bunker is making sure children of veterans had plenty of gifts this Christmas. Officials with the Coffee Bunker said there is a higher suicide rate for veterans around the holidays, so the program is making sure veterans and their families have a safe and special Christmas.

“I’m excited to come here, because this is my first time here.”

Twelve year-old Jake James said he and his dad surprised his younger siblings this Christmas, by taking them to see Santa at the Coffee Bunker.

“I thought that would be perfect for the girls and I know dad would like it, because he’s a veteran he would understand everybody else." said James.

James’ dad Michael Davis is a veteran who said until today, he didn’t realize how much the Coffee Bunker could help his family on Christmas.

“Funds were definitely tight this year, wife ended up not having her job and then I ended up picking up a new job and well still don’t have that steady income coming in every year so this was definitely a blessing," said Davis.

This Christmas. the Coffee Bunker gave seven gifts each to 135 kids and grandkids of veterans, including the Davis children.

“A lot of these kids this may be the only Christmas they got and also if a parent or a veteran is not able to help the this year, we want them to feel good about themselves and we want it to he a happy Christmas for the kids," said Coffee Bunker Operations Manager Scott Blackburn.

James said he’s grateful for the gifts he and his siblings received today, and hopes he can do his part by donating to other kids in need.

“I got everything I wanted this year and I’m just really hoping that I can make a difference and give other kids out there the things that they want this year," said James.

