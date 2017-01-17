Autopsy: OSU Sigma Chi died from alcohol poisoning

STILLWATER - A student found dead in the Sigma Chi fraternity house at Oklahoma State University in November died from acute alcohol poisoning, according to the state medical examiner.

An autopsy report released Tuesday indicates 20-year-old Brandon Cavazos had a blood alcohol level of .35, which is more than four times the legal limit in Oklahoma. The medical examiner determined the manner of death was accidental.

The report states that Cavazos' roommates found him unresponsive in his bed on Nov. 14. Witnesses reported he had been drinking heavily at a party the night before. Investigators noted a strong odor of ethanol when they rolled Cavasos' body over, according to the report.

Police say there were no obvious signs of trauma or foul play at the scene.

A crowd funding account set up "to eliminate any stress or financial burden on the Cavazos family" showed 353 people donated $22,945 of its $20,000 goal on Tuesday.

