Gore, Okla - In less than 24 hours after being welcomed to her new home, Snowy the Pony went missing in her Gore Neighborhood.

When Rachel Bellman realized Snowy was not in her pen, the search party began to find her family's missing horse.

Snowy was found with a bow and arrow lodged in her ear along with a large gash on her shoulder, bleeding down her coat and requiring the efforts of a local veterinarian to stop the bleeding.

The six-year-old horse was a birthday present from Rachel Bellman to her son and after the attack, Bellman says she can’t understand how an incident like this could take place.

“To think that somebody I consider my neighbor up here would be capable injuring a pony on purpose is appalling,” Bellman said.

Shortly after Snowy’s health was no longer in question, Rachel Bellman posted a passionate Facebook message capturing the attention of many.

Originally a $100.00 reward, strangers began donating funds in order to help bring the person responsible to justice.

Since posting the message, Bellman has received $200.00 of additional cash to add to the reward’s total and the Gore Police Department has launched a full investigation.

In a town with a population of less than 1,000 people, many are surprised someone would attack a neighbors pet.

Town Administrator, Horace Lindley, says the attack in a town such as Gore is unique and uncommon.

“I’ve been involved in government 20 plus years and this is the first time I’ve has a horse that was shot in this manner,” Lindley said.

As for the Bellman’s, they hope to find the person who attacked their new pet and want an apology and explanation.

“My children deserve an apology, They’re four and six and they don’t understand how something like this could happen,” Bellman said.

