TULSA - A family in mourning is desperate for answers, and said they're willing to give Crime Stoppers $1,000 to find them.

“He was such a sweet baby.” Rikki Marler remembers her cousin, 20-year-old Ryan Fiegel.

“He was funny, he was really sensitive and he was very kind."

She and Ryan's brother recall just a few days ago when police came knocking on their door with the news.

“Her first instinct was somebody did this to him." Last week police reported finding a body in a creek in South Tulsa.

They described it as a white male in his 20's with a bag over his head.

Officers said the rain pouring, and his body lying by a viaduct made finding evidence almost impossible, but from what they could tell there weren't signs of trauma.

The department said it still suspects accidental suicide as the cause of the death until the Medical Examiner determines otherwise.

But Ryan's family said the M.E.'s office has given them reason to believe something else.

“And it just made us angry to think of our Ryan and somebody doing that," Marler said. "We have no closure, we don’t know anything really at this point and time, and that makes our grief even worse.”

The family hopes the reward will encourage anyone with information to come forward.

“I think it would bring justice to Ryan and his life and his worth as a person."

They're using this time to plan a proper funeral for him, knowing it's not goodbye, but see you later.

“He was my brother and he’ll just always be my brother. That’s all I can say," said Ryan's brother Trevor Ruffin.

Police say Crime Stoppers cannot accept the family's money until police launch a criminal investigation.

They're waiting on results from the M.E.'s office to do so.

The Medical Examiner told 2 Works for You it can't tell us anything about the cause of death until its investigation is complete.

