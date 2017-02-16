"A Day Without Immigrants" protest shuts down business in Tulsa Thursday

TULSA - Immigrants and their supporters took part in the nationwide protest "A Day Without Immigrants" Thursday.

People are protesting the recent deportation raids and calling for immigration reform.

The protest calls for people to close their businesses, keep their kids home from school and refrain from shopping all day.

Tulsa Business Owner Isabel Blanco hopes the day will show the community what contributions they make everyday.

“We have so many hardworking people that come to work and they really just want to be able to provide for their family and give them a better life," Blanco said.

She says immigrants, here illegally or not, deserve a chance at a better life.

However, when one woman found the Supermercados Morelos closed on South Peoria, she shared her displeasure with the protest.

“Those that are right, and those that are working, and those that were born here, they have a big fear right now that I find very unnecessary," said Nancy Rosencutter.

Tulsa Public Schools said 1,800 more kids were absent from class today than usual.

They sent 2 Works for You this statement:

"Tulsa Public Schools welcomes and supports all families, regardless of race, ethnicity, or country of origin. As educators, our job is to prepare children for the greatest success in college, careers, and life, and this preparation starts in the classroom. Attendance matters, and students can fall behind even after just one day.



We also support the rights of individuals to protest peacefully in the ways that are most meaningful to them, and this includes the participants of today’s “Day Without Immigrants.” We are committed to working together with Tulsans from all walks of life to bring about sustainable change, and that work will sometimes be challenging and disruptive. Malala Yousafzai said: “One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world.” We look forward to seeing you at school tomorrow to continue changing the world."

