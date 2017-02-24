Two hospitalized with severe burns after track hoe hits natural gas pipe in Wagoner County

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. -- Two people have been hospitalized with severe burns after a truck hit a gas line in Wagoner County Thursday night.

Emergency personnel say private contractors were working with a track hoe when they struck a natural gas pipe, causing the explosion.

Two of the workers were severely burned and authorities say a third person was taken to the hospital with burns to his hands.

Watch a Facebook live from the scene of the explosion below:

Wagoner County Emergency Management says they are they are monitoring the fire waiting for it to burn out, which may take several hours.

Crews were able to shut off the natural gas flowing through the pipe, so there is no risk for further explosions.

Fire crews were at a staging at a church for a wildfire near the explosion when the call came in.

“All of our departments were still on scene over there and so we cut some loose to come to this and plus Wagoner still had some in service over here so were actually being this late helped us,” said Wagoner County Emergency Management director Heath Underwood.

The incident happened on 7199 South 220 Rd.

#BREAKING fire crews in Wagoner county now monitoring a natural gas pipeline explosion that injured 3 people pic.twitter.com/j96t61sman — Brian Miller KJRH (@Brian_Miller_TV) February 24, 2017

Crews can only watch it burn out. Gas was shut off to prevent further explosions/fires pic.twitter.com/bqKE1PeaCP — Brian Miller KJRH (@Brian_Miller_TV) February 24, 2017

2 people were critically injured transferred by car to a hospital the third victim suffered minor burns to arms he was taken by ambulance — Brian Miller KJRH (@Brian_Miller_TV) February 24, 2017

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: