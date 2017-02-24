Two hospitalized with severe burns after track hoe hits natural gas pipe in Wagoner County
8:17 PM, Feb 23, 2017
2 mins ago
Share Article
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. -- Two people have been hospitalized with severe burns after a truck hit a gas line in Wagoner County Thursday night.
Emergency personnel say private contractors were working with a track hoe when they struck a natural gas pipe, causing the explosion.
Two of the workers were severely burned and authorities say a third person was taken to the hospital with burns to his hands.
Watch a Facebook live from the scene of the explosion below:
Wagoner County Emergency Management says they are they are monitoring the fire waiting for it to burn out, which may take several hours.
Crews were able to shut off the natural gas flowing through the pipe, so there is no risk for further explosions.
Fire crews were at a staging at a church for a wildfire near the explosion when the call came in.
“All of our departments were still on scene over there and so we cut some loose to come to this and plus Wagoner still had some in service over here so were actually being this late helped us,” said Wagoner County Emergency Management director Heath Underwood.