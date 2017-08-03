Pumpkin spice items already back on shelves

Fair
Pumpkin spice used to be a spice to make the bland pumpkin taste edible. Now, it's become a seasoning for everything — including the entire fall season.
The fall-favorite flavor pumpkin spice is back, even though summer is still in full swing.
Consumers will already find the following limited-time items in stores:
• Pepperidge Farm Milano Pumpkin Spice Cookies
• Werther's Original Limited Edition Pumpkin Spice Harvest Carmels
• Quaker Oats Pumpkin Spice Oatmeal
• Pumpkin Spice Cheerios
• Coffeemate Pumpkin Spice Coffee Creamer
• Dunkin' Donuts Pumpkin Spice Medium Roast Coffee
• Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Caffe Latte Coffee K-Cups
Want to buy the flavor syrup and create your own pumpkin spice concoction? We found this Torani 750mL Pumpkin Spice syrup for sale online.