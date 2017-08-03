Pumpkin spice items already back on shelves

The fall-favorite flavor pumpkin spice is back, even though summer is still in full swing.

Consumers will already find the following limited-time items in stores:

• Pepperidge Farm Milano Pumpkin Spice Cookies

• Werther's Original Limited Edition Pumpkin Spice Harvest Carmels

• Quaker Oats Pumpkin Spice Oatmeal

• Pumpkin Spice Cheerios

• Coffeemate Pumpkin Spice Coffee Creamer

• Dunkin' Donuts Pumpkin Spice Medium Roast Coffee

• Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Caffe Latte Coffee K-Cups

Want to buy the flavor syrup and create your own pumpkin spice concoction? We found this Torani 750mL Pumpkin Spice syrup for sale online.