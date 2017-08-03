Pumpkin spice items already back on shelves

Popular fall flavor coming out earlier each year

Scripps National Desk
8:56 AM, Aug 3, 2017

Pumpkin spice used to be a spice to make the bland pumpkin taste edible. Now, it's become a seasoning for everything — including the entire fall season.

Jason Meyers
Contributed

The fall-favorite flavor pumpkin spice is back, even though summer is still in full swing.

Consumers will already find the following limited-time items in stores:

Pepperidge Farm Milano Pumpkin Spice Cookies

Werther's Original Limited Edition Pumpkin Spice Harvest Carmels

Quaker Oats Pumpkin Spice Oatmeal

Pumpkin Spice Cheerios

Coffeemate Pumpkin Spice Coffee Creamer

Dunkin' Donuts Pumpkin Spice Medium Roast Coffee

Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Caffe Latte Coffee K-Cups

Want to buy the flavor syrup and create your own pumpkin spice concoction? We found this Torani 750mL Pumpkin Spice syrup for sale online.

