First rompers (RompHims) and now lacey shorts are taking over male fashion.

#LaceyShorts for men are here. Would you wear these gentlemen? Ladies would you like to see your boyfriend or husband rock one of these? #malefashion Made by @hologramcityla for @cazwellnyc video A post shared by ZJ SPARKS!! πŸ”₯D WILD ONE πŸ‡―πŸ‡² (@sparkiebabyofficial) on May 29, 2017 at 1:55pm PDT

The Summer months are blistering hot in Las Vegas and extremely humid in other parts of the country, so what better way to beat the impending heat than letting your legs breathe?



The lacey above knee shorts come in multiple colors, because everyone needs variety, and feature a pretty stylish white belt. Dare we say it?



Lacey shorts are the perfect pool party attire.

Yup. Lace WILL be in this summer. Designed by @hoza729 for @hologramcityla Loose Wrists video out SOON!! Directed by @bigdipperjelly πŸ•ΊπŸ½πŸ•ΊπŸ½πŸ•ΊπŸ½ @austinwatie @jaromehollingsworth @treys_chic @ink_la A post shared by C A Z W E L L (@cazwellnyc) on May 31, 2017 at 10:06pm PDT

Sparkie Baby Official was the first to bring light to the fashion trend via their Instagram, but the lacey outfits were originally created for rapper Cazwell's upcoming video "Loose Wrists," which debuts on June 15.



So men, if you're feeling adventurous or ladies, if you're trying to style your man – lacey shorts may be the garment you never knew you wanted but surely needed. Interested in buying a pair? Hologram City LA has you covered!