Everything coming & leaving Netflix in July 2017

5:07 PM, Jun 21, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Netflix is always giving us many reasons to get excited for a new month to start, and this July is no exception. The popular streaming site is adding some great new movies and series that will have you binge-watching the month away.

Coming to Netflix in July 2017:

Available July 1

Titanic

The Originals: Season 4
Free Willy
Disney’s The Mighty Ducks
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Capo “El amo del tunel”: Season 1
El Barco: Season 1
The Truth Is in the Stars
Deep Water: Season 1
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Hostages (Israel): Season 2
Zip & Zap and the Marble Gang
The Invisible Guest (Contratiempo)
Albion: The Enchanted Stallion
Liar’s Dice
Offspring: Season 6
Boat Trip
Mixed Signals
Delicatessen
Caramel
Yours Fatefully: Season 1
The Ultimatum: Season 1
Unriddle II
Unriddle
Yes We Can!: Season 1
Spice Up: Season 1
World at Your Feet: Season 1
Emma
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
Last Night
Out of Thin Air
Witnesses: Season 2
The Longest Yard
Jackass: Number Two
Punch-Drunk Love

Are We There Yet?
Are We Done Yet?
The Land Before Time
Dad
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving
Here Alone
Spawn: The Movie
Code Name: The Cleaner
The Astronaut Farmer
Best in Show
Proof of Life
Matchstick Men
Taking Lives
Police Academy

Available July 2

El Chema season 1

Available July 3

Diamond Cartel
Extraordinary: The Stan Romanek Story

Available July 4

The Standups season 1*

Available July 5

iZombie season 3

Available July 6

Speech & Debate
The Void
Butter

Available July 7

Castlevania season 1*
Dawn Of The Croods season 4*
Degrassi: Next Class season 4*
Luna Petunia season 2*
1 Mile to You (Life At These Speeds)

Available July 8

Bad Santa 2
Horse Dancer

Available July 9

Lion

Available July 11

Gabriel Iglesias Presents The Gentleman Jerry Rocha

Available July 14

Friends From College season 1*
To The Bone*
Chasing Coral*
Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile*

Available July 15

Rake season 4
West Coast Customs season 4

Available July 17

Uncertain Glory
Fittest On Earth: A Decade of Fitness
A Cowgirl’s Story

Available July 18

Aditi Mittal: Things They Wouldn’t Let Me Say
Ari Shaffir: Double Negative: Collection
Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce season 3
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Available July 20

Pretty Little Liars season 7B

Available July 21

Ozark season 1*
Last Chance U season 2*
The Worst Witch season 1*

Available July 22

Railroad Tigers

Available July 24

Victor

Available July 25

Joe Mande’s Award-Winning Comedy Special*
Munroe Island

Available July 28

The Incredible Jessica James*
Daughters Of Destiny season 1*
The Adventures Of Puss In Boots season 5*

Available July 31

After The Reality
Checkpoint
Dark Night
Taking Earth
Being Mary Jane: The Series season 4

Leaving Netflix in July 2017:

Leaving July 1

Blazing Saddles
American Pie Presents: Band Camp
Flicka 2
9/11: Stories In Fragments
Secrets: The Sphinx
Batman
Working Girl
Gentlemen Prefer Blondes
An Unmarried Woman
Hello, Dolly!
MacGyver seasons 1-7
Ghost Whisperer seasons 1-5
Futurama season 6
Day Of The Kamikaze
Mystery Files: Hitler
Mystery Files: Leonardo da Vinci
Nazi Temple of Doom
The Hunt for Bin Laden
The Incredible Bionic Man
History in HD: The Last Bomb
Secrets: A Viking Map?
Secrets: Richard III Revealed
Shuttle Discovery’s Last Mission
Titanic’s Final Mystery
Samurai Headhunters
America’s Secret D-Day Disaster
Black Wings
Blondie’s New York
Bombs, Bullets and Fraud
Death Beach
Hip Hop: The Furious Force of Rhymes
American Pie Presents: Beta House
Hugo
American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile
Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging
While You Were Sleeping
Kate & Leopold
El Dorado

Leaving July 3

The Last Samurai
Two Weeks Notice

Leaving July 6

Los Heroes del Norte seasons 1 - 2

Leaving July 11

Opposite Field

Leaving July 12

Sleeping Beauty
Adventures of Pepper and Paula
In the Basement

Leaving July 13

Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain

Leaving July 15

Lessons for a Kiss
All That Glitters

What's the biggest movie or series missing from this list for you? Let us know on our Facebook page, @TheListShowTV and happy binge-watching!

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top