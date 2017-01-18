Eli Young Band bus catches fire in Topeka; Band to play in Tulsa February 4 at Cain's Ballroom

TOPEKA, Kan. - Scary moments for the men of the Eli Young Band Tuesday night in Topeka, Kansas.

The band posted video of its tour bus on fire.

You can hear someone on the video saying, "The bus just caught fire in the back," and that it would, "burn to the ground."

The band's Facebook page included a post that said they lost more than a bus, but that they're happy their driver was ok.

The band is scheduled to perform at Cain's Ballroom on Feb. 4.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: