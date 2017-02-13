Wesleyan Christian School kicks off Stamp Out Starvation project with large scale food donation

Bartlesville, Okla - The entire student body at Wesleyan Christian School is helping feed less fortunate children by packing and donating more than 100,000 meals to send to Haiti.

The Wesleyan Christian School organizes a mission each school year and chose the Stamp Out Starvation project to help teach students the importance of giving and the power of charity.

First Wesleyan Church pastor, John Tisdale, selected this year's student mission and says the idea was to partner with a program that could show students the value of giving.

"We want them to continue doing this in the community. We want them to go out into the society and help others," Tisdale said.

Partnering with the "Kids Helping Kids" organization, kindergarten through 12th grade students collected change from local residents and donors totaling more than $10,000 in mostly coins and loose change.

Now, kids attending schools in Haiti and other third world countries connected to Christian schools and academies will have two to three meals each day in part to the donations.

Ashton Armstrong, who is attending WCS for the first time, says the mission project is a valuable part of learning and growing.

"We have everything compared to what these kids have and we need to make an effort to help them," Armstrong said.

