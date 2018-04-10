OKC high school opens gym up to teachers

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Public Schools are stepping up to host teachers from across the state, by opening up high school gyms, so teachers who live far away have a free place to stay.

The school district says they have enough room for 400 teachers.



The best part is that it won’t cost teachers a dime.

Teachers are spending their own money and are exhausted after a day of travel.



“It’s a little over 2 hours from Tahlequah and once you do that two or three days, it gets tiring," Tahlequah geography teacher Stan King said.



But Capitol Hill High School Principal Adam Jewell is here to save the day.



“It’s nice to know that you can rest your head although it’s not Te Ritz," Jewell said.



Sunday night, Oklahoma City Public Schools decided to post to Facebook, that if teachers who live more than 60 miles from the city, could register online and spend the night inside a field house.



“It’s going to be someplace where they can stay and be close to the Capitol and not having to worry about getting up and driving a long distance or worry about gas money," Jewell said.



It’s seven miles from the Capitol, which is close enough for teachers to arrive quickly.



“By the end of last week, they were beginning to look really tired and they complained of being tired, but they didn’t want to be anywhere else but here," Howe Public Schools teacher Vickie Jirash said.



It’s a way to make sure that all Oklahoma teachers get the opportunity to have their voices heard at the Capitol.



“I do think that we could be in a situation that West Virginia was in a few weeks back where they got what they wanted, but didn’t go back until the governor finally signed it into law, so I do think that that is a possibility," Jewell said.



And don’t worry, Jewell said he will grin and bear it, too.



“I’m going home and getting my sleeping bag," Jewell said.

The field house will be open for teachers, as long as the walkout continues.

