A strong cold front has moved through the area. There may some patchy freezing drizzle behind the front this morning which may cause some slick spots on bridges and overpasses. We'll see clearing skies today with very cold temperatures, with highs in the upper 20's this afternoon. Bitterly cold air expected Sunday and on New Year's Day with single-digit lows and highs in the upper teens to lower 20s!

We stay in the 20's and 30's through most of next week.



