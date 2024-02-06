Trump not immune from prosecution, federal appeals court rules

Former President Donald Trump is not immune from prosecution, the U.S. Court of Appeals in the District of Columbia ruled on Tuesday.

Trump had argued that he could not be tried for alleged crimes that take place while a president is in office.

"Today, we affirm the denial. For the purpose of this criminal case, former President Trump has become citizen Trump, with all of the defenses of any other criminal defendant. But any executive immunity that may have protected him while he served as President no longer protects him against this prosecution," the court wrote.

Trump can appeal the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court.

He is facing multiple criminal probes at both the state and federal levels. Tuesday's ruling was in response to Trump's 2020 election reversal efforts.

This breaking news story will be updated.

