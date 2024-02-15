Suspect in Wyoming officer's death fatally shot by police in standoff

Police say a man suspected of fatally shooting a police officer on Tuesday was killed in a standoff in northern Wyoming that lasted over 24 hours.

The officer in Sheridan, Wyoming — a small town about two hours by car south of Billings, Montana and about 10 minutes from the Montana state line — was attempting to serve the suspect with a trespassing warning when he was shot. The victim, Sheridan Police Sgt. Nevada Krinkee, later died from his injuries in a hospital.

The suspect fled the scene and barricaded himself in a house near the crime scene.

Scripps News Billings reported that the suspect, who was not immediately named, was shot and killed by police after a standoff that approached the 30 hour mark.

Police said that when the suspect exited the home he was barricaded in, he appeared to be in possession of a weapon and tried to flee.

A police statement did not identify the officer or officers who shot the suspect. Police said a detailed report would be released after their investigation is complete. Police didn't say what type of weapon the suspect was holding.

