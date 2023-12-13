Student dies of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in campus housing

A student at Evergreen State College in Olympia, Washington, died from what is believed to be carbon monoxide poisoning.

“This is a tragedy, and we grieve for our students and families,” said Evergreen President John Carmichael.

Authorities were alerted to a potential problem Monday night when a student residence manager reported that they couldn't make contact with a couple of students.

"An Evergreen police officer performed emergency CPR after breaking down the door around 8:30 p.m.," the college said in a statement.

The two students were taken to area hospitals, where one of them died, officials said. The police officer was also treated at a hospital for carbon monoxide poisoning, but is reportedly OK.

Washington State Patrol is investigating the source of carbon monoxide at the student housing unit. The school reports that a contractor working in the area responded to carbon monoxide alarms earlier in the day.

Carbon monoxide is an odorless and colorless gas that is produced when fuel is burned in stoves, grills, fireplaces and vehicles. More than 400 Americans die from unintentional carbon monoxide poisoning every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

People are encouraged to install carbon monoxide detectors in their homes to prevent getting sick.

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning are headache, dizziness, vomiting and confusion.

