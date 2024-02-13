Super Bowl champs again: How to watch the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Victory Parade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMTV) — The Kansas City Chiefs will participate in their third Super Bowl victory parade in five years on Wednesday, and you can watch it on 3newsnow.com and the 3 News Now mobile app.

The parade will take Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and company down Grand Boulevard, through downtown Kansas City, starting at 11 a.m. The rally starts outside Union Station at 12:45 p.m.

If you're not one of the many in Chiefs Kingdom making the drive down to watch in person, you don't have to worry about missing out! 3 News Now has you covered, thanks to our sister station KSHB 41 in Kansas City, the Official Broadcaster of the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Victory Parade.

Read their full Chiefs coverage here.

The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday. The win makes them the first back-to-back Super Bowl champions since the New England Patriots in the 2003-2004 season.

You can watch pre-parade coverage live from our sister station KSHB 41 beginning at 4:30 a.m.

