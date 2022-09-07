NFL Week 1: CeeDee Lamb among star-studded NFL return on NBC

TULSA, Okla. — The NFL returns Thursday with the first of two Week 1 games on NBC/KJRH-TV.

Thursday night's NFL Kickoff features last season's Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams hosting one of the favorites to win it all this season in the Buffalo Bills. The Bills came up short to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC divisional round of the playoffs last season.

“Going to play the defending Super Bowl champs and watching them raise their banner, that’ll be an interesting feeling for sure,” Bills quarterback Josh Allen said. “And I’ve talked to a few people who have played and coached in this game before, and just really the unanimous thing that they were talking about was it feels like playoff atmosphere. So, we got to understand that going in, not get too high, not get too low. Understand the flow of the game and just try to put our best foot forward.”

Under head coach Sean McVay, the Rams are 5-0 in season openers. Defending champions are 19-3 in Week 1 since 2000.

“It’s going to be fun,” Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald said. “I’m pretty sure it’s going to be loud. ... We definitely got to go out there and play a good team and try to find a way to win.”

This game won't feature much in the way of players with ties to Oklahoma. The Rams drafted backup right tackle Bobby Evans out of OU in 2019 and the Bills landed backup defensive tackle Jordan Phillips whose been in the NFL for eight years following his time at OU.

Kickoff is scheduled for Thursday at 7:20 p.m.

The first Sunday Night Football game of the season features Dallas Cowboys star and former Sooner wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Lamb became the clear-cut No. 1 receiver in Dallas with the departure of Amari Cooper.

His 1,017 scrimmage yards last season allowed him to become the seventh rookie in Cowboys history to top 1,000 scrimmage yards. Lamb was one of 29 rookies in NFL history to score a touchdown via rushing, receiving and kickoff return.

More Cowboys players with Oklahoma ties include wide receiver James Washington (OSU) and backup linebacker Devin Harper (OSU).

Dallas will be hosting Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night in a rematch of last season's 31-29 season-opening win for the Bucs.

Kickoff for Sunday Night Football is scheduled for 7:20 p.m.

