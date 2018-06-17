Royal job alert: Buckingham Palace looking to hire a pastry chef

The British royal family is in the market for a new pastry chef, and they need someone with baking skills fit for a queen.

According to the job listing, The Master of the Household department of Buckingham Palace is looking for a permanent, full-time pastry chef who will lead a team in the royal kitchens and “deliver food to the highest standards.”

The pastry chef will work directly with the head chef, managing day-to-day operations, helping to develop menus and preparing cuisine for a variety of events.

Of course, not just anyone is qualified for this prestigious position, which comes with a 15-percent employer contribution pension scheme and the option of live-in accommodation with all meals provided.

That’s right: The candidate lucky enough to snag this dream gig will not only work for royalty, they’ll also live with and eat like them. Other perks include 33 days holiday, training and development and access to “a range of recreational facilities.

The ideal fit for the job will have experience at a senior level in a fine dining or five-star catering operation. Sorry, being a huge fan of “The Great British Bake Off” won’t cut it in this case.

They’re also looking for someone with extensive knowledge of the food industry and strong organizational and IT skills. The job involves travel to other royal residences as well.

Late last year, the palace was hiring a demi-chef de partie, and while it sounds like working for Queen Elizabeth II would be a tall order (no pun intended!), rumor has it that the monarch actually eats pretty simply, opting for fresh, healthy meals like fish and vegetables.

Whoever gets the job may have better luck talking shop with fellow foodie and newly minted Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, as she previously ran a lifestyle blog, The Tig, centered on food and travel.

If you happen to know someone who fulfills the strict requirements of the role, the pastry chef position application is open until June 26.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.