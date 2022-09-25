Watch Now
Shape Your Future: Oven-Fried Okra Salad

TULSA, Okla.  — Okra and Tomatoes with Chickpeas

Serves 4

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons canola oil

3 – 4 cloves garlic, crushed and minced

1 small red onion, thinly sliced

1 teaspoon chili powder

Pinch of cayenne (optional)

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

1 pound okra, fresh or frozen, sliced into ½” rounds

2 medium tomatoes coarsely chopped (or 1 can petite diced tomatoes, drained)

½ cup low-sodium vegetable juice

1 15-ounce can chick peas, drained and rinsed

½ teaspoon iodized salt

Directions:

  • In a medium skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add garlic and onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until fragrant for about 3 minutes.   
  • Add chili powder, cayenne pepper, cumin, and turmeric and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant for about 2 minutes.  
  • Add okra and cook for another 2 minutes, stirring well.  
  • Add the tomatoes and cook over high heat until they release their juices, about 1 minute.  
  • Add the vegetable juice and chick peas, cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until the okra is just tender, about 5-10 minutes. Season with salt.   

