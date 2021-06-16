Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Babaganoush

Ingredients:

2 medium eggplants

Pan spray, preferably olive or canola oil

2-3 cloves garlic, peeled, crushed, and minced

2 tablespoons lemon juice plus more to taste

¼ cup tahini

2 tablespoons olive oil

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon ground cumin

2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

¼ teaspoon smoked paprika

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 400˚F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or foil.

2. Rinse eggplant well then slice in half lengthwise. Lightly spray with pan spray and place cut side down on prepared pan.

3. Roast eggplant about 40 minutes.* The skin should be sunken and flesh should be very soft. Remove from oven and allow to cool until cool enough to handle.

4. Scoop out the flesh into a medium bowl and discard the skin. Add lemon juice, tahini, oil, salt and cumin. Stir vigorously until ingredients are well incorporated and no chunks of eggplant remain. You can also use a fork to mash larger chunks. Taste to see if it needs a bit more lemon juice.

5. Stir in parsley and sprinkle with paprika.

Serve with pita wedges, carrot sticks, bell pepper wedges, cucumber slices, etc.

*Alternatively, you could grill the eggplant for a traditional smoky flavor.

