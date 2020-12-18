Tulsa moms build Adventure Avenue during pandemic

TULSA, Okla. — There's no stopping a mom on a mission, especially when the mission is to bring joy to local children.

That mission led to a tiny Tulsa town that popped up in the middle of the pandemic, thanks to some Green Country moms.

This small city is a new pretend play space designed to inspire imaginations.

"We used to take our children on lots of road trips. We enjoy doing that together. We would go to different cities. This concept was something we were drawn to, and we thought, 'why don't we have something like this in Tulsa?' We talked about it for a couple of years and decided last fall to go for it," said Erica Trammell and Lisa Gilardi.

They found a space, designed and prepared, but they didn't plan for the pandemic, and the detour Adventure Avenue would take.

As Tulsa closed doors, they were working to open.

"We were too far in not to open. I would say this business saved our families during quarantine. We built this during quarantine," they said.

Trending Stories:



The two families banded together and formed a pod to bring this city to life.

From the facades to the firetruck, to the farmer's market fruit, so much of what you see here, family members constructed together during that time.

"We were here building this knowing that COVID will eventually subside, and the children are going to come, and they will love it," they said.

Children role-play as frontline workers helping to keep the community safe. That's a commitment Adventure Avenue takes seriously too.

"We're following Mayor Bynum's mask mandate and ask people ten and up to wear masks. We temperature check. We hadn't planned on temperature checking, so that's another step of the process. We are also blocking the play dates we have. We have three playdates Tuesday--Saturday 10, 12:30, and 3. They are 2 hours long, and we capped those at 20 children," they said.

They also sanitize between playtimes.

Parents are grateful for this new option for good, clean fun.

"They're happy to be out of the house. They know we're keeping it clean in here and taking care of our customers to the best of our ability."

For more information on Adventure Avenue, CLICK HERE

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --